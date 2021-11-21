Farmers Union writes open letter to PM Modi, lists six demands

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). an umbrella body of agitating farm unions on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to immediately resume talks on the farmers.

In the letter, the umbrella body of farmers' unions demanded compensation and rehabilitation support for their families of farmers who died during the protest.

While thanking Modi for his decision, the SKM, in the letter, said, "After 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution." "MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce so that every farmer of the country can be guaranteed the MSP announced by the government for their entire crop. Withdraw the draft 'Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021'," the letter read.

"Prime minister, you have appealed to the farmers that we should now go back home. We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets. We too desire to return to our homes, families and farming after resolving these issues as soon as possible."

"If you want the same, then the government should immediately resume talks with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on the six issues. Till then, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will continue this movement," they said.

Withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for those who lost their lives during protests.

Ex-gratia aid for the families of around 700 farmers who lost their lives in the movement.

'Removal and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra for his role in the Lakhimpur Kheriincident'.

'Dropping cases against hundreds of farmers for stubble burning'.

'The government should withdraw its draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021'

'The government should introduce a law guaranteeing MSP based on the C2+50% formula'