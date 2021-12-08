Farmers to end protests? SKM panel to hold crucial meeting today

No record of farmers' death during protest, so no financial aid: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 08: The five-member panel of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers stir, is set to hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday, to decide future course of action.

This comes a day after reports suggested that the farmers may end protest against agri laws, which was triggered last year after the government enacted three farm laws.

The farmers panel will meet again today for further discussion. The SKM hopes for a positive response from the government.

President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to Bill scrapping three farm laws

The SKM had formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

The five-member panel of the SKM has farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh.

On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers.

But the stalemate continues with the protesters demanding that the government fulfil their other demands too.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 9:16 [IST]