Farmers celebrate, set to go home: Will mark Dec 11 as Vijay Diwas

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The farmers who have been protesting at the borders of the National Capital have begun removing their belongings from the protest sites and are heading home after a year. The farmers have decided to observe December 11 as Vijay Diwas.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha the umbrella body of the farmers' unions said that the farmers would take out victory marches on Saturday at all border points, toll plazas and protests sites across the country, following which they will head home and mark the conclusion of their year long protest.

The farmers had initially decided to celebrate Vijay Diwas on December 10, but postponed by a day as a mark of respect for India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, who was cremated on Friday.

To avoid chaos, the farmers have decided not to leave together at once. While some would leave in the morning, the others would wait for some more time before they leave. The larger tents set up would take a day or two to dismantle . They would need at least two trucks to take their belongings back, a farmer told Hindustan Times.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the farm laws would be repealed.

On Thursday the Centre handed over a formal letter to the farmer unions accepting all their demands.

In the letter, the Centre promised to take back all the pending cases against the agitating farmers. It also assured to set up a panel to deal with minimum support prices and consult the union before introducing an energy regulation bill in the Parliament.