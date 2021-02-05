Farmers protests: Bharat Bandh on February 6

Ahead of Chakka Jam, farmer unions say they will not enter Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 05: Amid the growing farmer agitation at Delhi borders, protesting kisan unions have called for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on Saturday blocking all roads across the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border on Monday, kisan union leaders said that highways and roads would be blocked between 12 noon and 3 pm on February 6 (Saturday).

The mega rally has been called against the internet ban by the Centre, as well as in response to Monday's Budget 2021 that "ignored" the demands of farmers.

None can take the land of our farmers: PM Modi

The kisan unions have announced that they would create blockades at various national and state highways across the country for three hours on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security, deployed additional forces at borders, studded iron nails on the road and built walls for barricading as farmers try to enter the national capital.

According to Punjab farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, unions will hold a meet to work out the modalities of the February 6 'chakka jam'.

"Our February 6 protest would also be against this harassment faced by journalists who are trying to report the truth from the ground, and the Twitter restrictions," Rajewal said.