Farmers' Protest: Rakesh Tikait blames PM Modi's government for attack on his convoy

New Delhi, Apr 03: In a recent development, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for the attack on his convoy in Rajasthan's Alwar saying that it was carried out by the youth wing of the BJP.

"The Centre is responsible, who else can it be? It's their youth wing. They were saying, "Rakesh Tikait, Go Back". Where should I go? They hurled stones, used lathis. Why are they fighting us, we're farmers, we are not a political party," Rakesh Tikait said.

On Friday, stones were allegedly pelted at the Tikait's convoy in Alwar district, damaging the rear windshield of his car. The Police have detained a student leader, who the BKU claimed, belonged to ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack.

Slamming the ruling BJP in Gujarat, Tikait said he's going to the western state calling it a very sensitive region. "We're going to Gujarat for two days, it's a very sensitive region, our farmers should be careful. Outsiders are not allowed there. We've to free the state's farmers, politicians, and press," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had served as the Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 before becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) from Varanasi and later Prime Minister of India.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.