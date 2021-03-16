Farmers' Protest: Farmers likely to block Delhi-Noida border

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 16: In a recent development, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that they have decided to block the Delhi-Noida border, without giving any specific date for the planned blockade.

Speaking to reporters, Tikait said, "Yes, we will block the border (Delhi-Noida border). The committee is yet to decide the date."

Earlier, the protesting farmers had blocked the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (Western Peripheral) as the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completed 100 days. The expressway was blocked at various points for five hours, from 11 am.

It can be seen that thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting on three borders of Delhi (Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur) since November last year demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

BJP meeting: Rajnath Singh urges dialogue between farmers, government

Also. the Centre has held several rounds of formal talks with the representatives of farmers in the past few months to resolve the issue over the farm laws, but failed to achieve any concrete solution with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the legislations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the government and Parliament have great respect for farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm laws, and made it clear that those who want to continue with the old agriculture marketing system can continue doing so.

West Bengal elections 2021: Rajnath Singh slams Mamata Banerjee over law and order in State

"This House, the Government and we all respect the farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost Ministers of the Government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for the farmers. After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament - no Mandi has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained," he had said.