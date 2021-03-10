Farmers' Protest: Farmer unions call Bharat Bandh on March 26

New Delhi, Mar 10: In a recent development, farmer unions protesting against the central government's three new farm laws have called for Bharat bandh on March 26 to mark four months of agitation.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders since the last week of November 2020 against The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which were passed during the Monsoon session in September 2020.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said that the farmer bodies and trade unions will protest against the privatisation of PSU's and increasing fuel prices on March 15.

Farmers ready to continue protest on Delhi borders till Modi govt lasts: Tikait

Earlier, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said their agitation will continue till the three contentious agriculture laws are withdrawn. He was speaking in Ramrajn town to mark the completion of 100 days of farmers' protests at the Delhi borders against the central farm legislations.

ON Saturday, Tikiat said that the farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three farm laws and the agitation will continue till the government meets their demands.

On the occasion, he flagged off a tractors' rally, which, he said, will travel across across districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will reach farmers' protest site in Ghazipur on March 27.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur with a demand that the Centre repeal three farm laws that were enacted in September 2020 and make a new law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.