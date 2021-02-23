YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers' Protest: Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Haryana govt

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Feb 23: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the agri laws, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the party has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

    Hooda

    According to reports, the Congress leader claimed that two independent MLAs who were supporting the Haryana government, have withdrawn their support.

    Uttar Pradesh CM asks officials to remain alert; May issue guidelines for visitors from six states

    "We will bring a no-trust motion against the government as it has lost the trust of people and MLAs. Two Independent MLAs who were supporting the government have withdrawn their support. Some MLAs of their alliance party said this is the most corrupt government," Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

    "We will get to know who stands with whom when we will bring in the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government," he added.

    Fuel price hike: Mayawati attacks Centre over rising fuel, LPG prices

    It can be seen that the comments came days after Hooda held a march to the Governor's house and demanded a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government.

    "We are going to meet the Governor to demand a special session of the state Assembly. We will move a no-confidence motion against the government as it has lost the faith of the people in the state over the farm bills," Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said.

    Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest bhupinder singh hooda haryana

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X