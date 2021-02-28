'Farmers not traitors, Red Fort violence orchestrated by BJP': Arvind Kejriwal

Her indifference to terror is not news: India hits out at UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

New Delhi, Feb 28: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a double-barreled attack against Narendra Modi, accusing the Centre of orchestrating the violence that took place on Republic Day at Red Fort.

Addressing Meerut's Kissan Mahapanchayat, Kejriwal said that "The government wants to take away their lands and give them to 3-4 capitalists. Farmers will become labourers in their own fields, that is why it's a do or die situation for farmers."

"Even Britishers did not oppress our farmers to this extent, they did not fix nails on the ground. This government has left behind the Britishers."

Alleging BJP hand behind Republic Day violence, Kejriwal said that "The entire Red Fort incident was planned by them. Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers. Our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals."

He also said that these protesters have braved biting cold and water cannons, but are still continuing their protest because it's a do-or-die situation for them. He also termed the three farm laws as "black laws".

Focussing on Minimum Support Price (MSP), which is one of the main demands of the protesters, the AAP chief claimed the government doesn't want to buy crops at MSP.

"Their minister keeps saying that MSP was there and will remain. But you tell me if farmers get MSP in any of the mandis in UP. They lie day and night. Yogi Adityanath lies," he said in Meerut today.