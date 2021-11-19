For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Centre will repeal all three farm laws, PM Modi announces in his address to the nation
India
New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said.
The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Newest First Oldest First
What were the 3 new farm bills?
The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are the main issue behind farmers' protest.06-Dec-2020.
PM Modi begins his address to the nation on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji mentioning opening of Kartarpur Corridor. I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation.
Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021
Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.
Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’
Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM.
The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).