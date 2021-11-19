Centre will repeal all three farm laws, PM Modi announces in his address to the nation

PM Modi to attend the 56th DGP Conference at Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Nov 20-21

Banks need to adopt partnership model; can give great push to economy, says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said.

The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Newest First Oldest First What were the 3 new farm bills? The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are the main issue behind farmers' protest.06-Dec-2020. We worked to providing farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it: PM Modi Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws: PM Narendra Modi Farmers can now get right cost for their produce. To ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work, many steps were taken. We strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased MSP but also set up record govt procurement centres. Procurement by our govt broke the record of past several decades: PM When I became PM in 2014, we (govt) prioritised farmers' welfare & development... Many people are unware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival: PM Modi I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpir Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. PM Modi lists govt's initiatives for farmers' welfare ahead of the completion of one year of anti-#farmlaws protests PM Modi speaks on seva being performed for the betterment of small farmers. I have seen the challenges farmers face. 80 out of 100 farmers in our country are small farmers. They own less that 2 acres of land: PM Modi addresses the nation PM Modi begins his address to the nation on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji mentioning opening of Kartarpur Corridor. I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. PM Modi addresses nation Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.



Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’



Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021 The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). In a big boost to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector, Prime Minister will launch and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’, which is being held in Jhansi from November 17-19 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ celebrations. Modi has used his televised addresses to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s achievements and on November 8, 2016 he used such a speech to announce demonetisation. "Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. "Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said. "Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet. "Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. Modi has used his televised addresses to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s achievements and on November 8, 2016 he used such a speech to announce demonetisation. In a big boost to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector, Prime Minister will launch and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’, which is being held in Jhansi from November 17-19 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ celebrations. Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.



Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’



Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021 The address will be broadcast live on government-run Doordarshan, All India Radio and other channels. It will also be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi addresses nation PM Modi begins his address to the nation on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji mentioning opening of Kartarpur Corridor. I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. I have seen the challenges farmers face. 80 out of 100 farmers in our country are small farmers. They own less that 2 acres of land: PM Modi addresses the nation PM Modi speaks on seva being performed for the betterment of small farmers. PM Modi lists govt's initiatives for farmers' welfare ahead of the completion of one year of anti-#farmlaws protests I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpir Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. When I became PM in 2014, we (govt) prioritised farmers' welfare & development... Many people are unware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival: PM Modi To ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work, many steps were taken. We strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased MSP but also set up record govt procurement centres. Procurement by our govt broke the record of past several decades: PM Farmers can now get right cost for their produce. Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws: PM Narendra Modi We worked to providing farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it: PM Modi What were the 3 new farm bills? The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are the main issue behind farmers' protest.06-Dec-2020.