Farmer tractor rally: AAP condemns violence, says regrettable that Centre allowed situation to deteriorate

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The Aam Aadmi party condemned violence, saying that it is regrettable that Centre allowed situation to deteriorate.

    ''We condemn violence that was seen in Delhi. It is regrettable that the Centre allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. Movement has been peaceful for last 2 months. Farmer leaders have said those who indulged in violence were 'external elements', the Aam Aadmi party said in a statement.

    ''Farmer leaders have said that those who indulged in violence today were not part of the movement and were external elements. Whoever they were, the violence has certainly weakened the movement which was going on so peacefully and in a disciplined manner,'' AAP further said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 17:48 [IST]
    X