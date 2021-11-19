What were the 3 farm laws that will be repealed?

Farm laws repeal: BJP leaders laud PM Narendra Modi's statesmanship

New Delhi, Nov 19: The BJP has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on the repealing of three contentious farm laws and hailed it as a "statesmanlike" move that will further the atmosphere of brotherhood across the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the PM for announcing the news on 'Guru Purab' day. "It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship," he said.

Shah tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours." The prime minister has shown remarkable statesmanship, he said.

BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed the development and tweeted, "@BJP4India heartily welcomes the announcement made by respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the special day of Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Modi ji has again proved that he is committed to the welfare of farmer brothers. This decision will create an atmosphere of brotherhood in the entire country."

Another senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi took the big decision in farmers' interests and to respect their sentiments. The decision shows his sensitivity towards farmers' welfare, he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farms laws showed his sensitivity. He rejected claims that the government bowed to the year-long protest by stating that the three laws were part of the liberalisation and globalisation process started in 1991-92 and were in line with the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's agreement with the World Trade Organisation (WTO). PTI

"The Prime Minister has announced withdrawing all the three laws in the upcoming parliament session. It is a sensitive government. We have responded to the farmers' demand," Bommai said. PTI

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 17:32 [IST]