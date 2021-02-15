Fantastic: Mahindra on report claiming students turning down IITs for CMI

Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Feb 15: Businessman Anand Mahindra reacted to a report that claimed that students are turning down IITs to study at Chennai Mathematical Institute, an institute funded substantially by the government.

"This is fantastic. A perfect marriage of resources," Mahindra tweeted. "Voilà, you have an institute that is a world-beater," he added, as he praised CMI's Founder, late mathematician CS Seshadri.

Founded in 1989 by the late professor CS Seshadri, a mathematician and Padma Bhushan awardee, CMI was recognised as a university in 2006.

While the institute holds the distinction of having over 50 per cent of students pursue doctoral or post-doctoral research globally, the introduction of a post-graduate program in data science at CMI has made corporate behemoths too line up outside the institute.

CMI offers undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral, post-doctoral programs in mathematics, physics, computer science a and others, and focuses on implementing solutions for real problems.