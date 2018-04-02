New Delhi, April 2: As our politicians continue to create mayhem and ruckus in Parliament, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have become synonymous with chaos and confusion. But things are likely to change soon, if all our parliamentarians start following in the footsteps of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member of Parliament (MP) Naramalli Sivaprasad.

Days are not far away when Parliament will turn into a venue for fancy dress competition, thanks to the TDP MP and his multiple avatars. As the ruling TDP and all other major parties in Andhra Pradesh are demanding special category status for the state, Sivaprasad is hosting a unique protest in Parliament.

On a regular basis, the TDP MP is coming to Parliament wearing "unique" costumes. On Monday, as the TDP MPs once again staged a protest in Parliament demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Sivaprasad came dressed up like the mythological character Parashurama (avatar of Lord Vishnu). Before that he attended Parliament dressed up like a woman, a cattle herder and school boy, among others.

"TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has today dressed up as 'Parashurama'( avatar of Lord Vishnu) to protest over demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Sivaprasad had earlier also dressed up as a woman, a cattle herder & a school boy among others #Delhi #BudgetSession," tweeted ANI.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has today dressed up as 'Parashurama'( avatar of Lord Vishnu) to protest over demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Sivaprasad had earlier also dressed up as a woman, a cattle herder & a school boy among others #Delhi #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/9x2J9cJdqo — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

The second half of ongoing Budget Session is a complete washout as both the Houses hardly conducted any business. The second half of Budget Session, which started on March 5, will end on April 6. The first half of Budget Session commenced on January 29 and ended on February 9.

In March, the TDP left the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over the issue of grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Along with the TDP, several other opposition parties including the Congress had earlier tried to move no-confidence motion against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre in Parliament.

On Monday, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of Tamil Nadu also stated that if the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are ready then the party would move no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

On Monday, the AIADMK MPs protested in Parliament over the formation of the Cauvery management board. Similarly, the BJP-led NDA government is facing multiple challenges as almost all the political parties have directly or indirectly joined hands against it.

