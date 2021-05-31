False narrative: Hardeep Puri hits out at criticism against Central Vista

New Delhi, May 31: Hitting out at the Opposition over the criticism against the Central Vista, Union Minister, Hardeep Puri said that a false narrative is being created.

"I am have been noticing that for these past few months that a false narrative is being created. And if the political class should be careful if it talks about these things. Others need to be careful as well," Puri, the Union minister of housing and urban affairs told reporters at a briefing.

"The old Parliament building comes under Seismic Zone IV and the people's representatives should be able to sit and conduct the business. Currently, two new projects are underway -the New Parliament Building and Central Vista Avenue. A decision on these projects was taken before the pandemic," he also said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court rejected a plea challenging the work on the Central Vista Project. The court observed that the Central Vista is essential and work will continue on the same. The order was passed by a Bench comprising Justices D N Patel and Jyoti Singh.

The court had reserved its judgement on May 17 on the joint plea by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker.

While rejecting the petition, the court also imposed cost of Rs 1 lakh. The court while terming the Central Vista as a national project said that the construction work can continue.

The two had contended in their plea that the project was not an essential activity and can be put on hold for time being.

During the May 17 hearing, the Centre had termed the plea as a "facade" or a "disguise", aimed at stalling the project.

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 15:49 [IST]