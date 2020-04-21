False: Muslim Gujjars not barred from selling milk in district Una

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: There have been reports that that the Muslim Gujjars of Hoshiarpur denied entry into HP to supply milk. This has created unwanted tension in the area.

The District Magistrate of UNA District, HP has clarified that there is no restriction on the supply of milk by milkmen from Punjab into the jurisdiction of district Und. There is curfew imposed in the district Una and relaxation to the general public for sale and purchase is granted from 7 am to 10 am daily.

Also there is no restriction on use of private vehicles for supply of essential goods without valid passes. Milkmen entering the borders of district Und from Punjab for selling milk using their private vehicles should get passes for the inter-state movement of their vehicles from the authorises officer in Punjab. There was a similar kind of issue when SDM Nangal (Punjab) stopped the lifting of milk from Haroli sub-division of this district. However this matter was resolved by issuing passes to the daily commuting milkman, the DM, Sandeep Kumar also said.