    False: Govt has not suspended PC&PNDTC Act which prohibits sex selection before or after conception

    New Delhi, Apr 11: A media report had claimed that the Ministry of Health had suspended the PC&PNDT Act, which prohibits sex selection before or after conception.

    The media report said that PC&PNDT (Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection)) Act 1994 has been suspended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    However this report is false. The Health Ministry said that this report is incorrect and purely speculative in nature.

    It is clarified that MoHFW has not suspended the PC&PNDT Act, which prohibits sex selection before or after conception, the ministry said.

    In view of the ongoing lockdown, due of COVID19 pandemic, the Health Ministry has issued a Notification dated April 4, 2020 to defer/suspend certain provisions under the PC&PNDT Rules 1996. These Rules pertain to applying for renewal of registration if falling due in this period, submission of reports by diagnostics centres by 5th day of the following month and submission of quarterly progress report (QPR) by the States/UTs.

    It is reiterated that each Ultrasound clinic, Genetic Counselling centre, Genetic Laboratory, Genetic Clinic and Imaging Centre would have to maintain all the mandatory records on day to day basis, as prescribed under the Law. It is only the submission deadlines to respective Appropriate Authorities which have been extended till June 30, 2020. There is no exemption (to the diagnostic centres) from compliance to the provisions of the PC&PNDT Act.

    Fake News Buster

    All records are mandatory and have to be maintained as per the Rules and the said Notification in no way impacts the requirement of stringent implementation of the PC&PNDT Act and Rules.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
