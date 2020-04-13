Fake: RBI has not frozen SBI’s AePS server

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: A message on the social media stating that the Aadhar enabled Payment System of the State Bank of India has been suspended.

The message says that none should withdraw money using the AePS at the SBI. This is because the Reserve Bank of India has temporarily frozen the server operating this facility. The server will be down until April 14 and in case anyone is using this facility until then, your money may get stuck as the server is down, the message has claimed.

This message is clearly fake and the RBI has not issued any such guidelines. Further the RBI has also not frozen the server. Please do not believe such news as this one is clearly fake.

The AePS is a type of payment system that is based on the Unique Identification Number and allows Aadhaar card holders to make financial transactions through Aadhaar based authentication. You can transfer funds, make payments, deposit cash, withdraw money an also make inquiries about your bank balance. It empowers all sections of society by making banking and financial services available through Aadhaar.

Lakhs of people are dependant on this service and the fake message that is being circulated is only aimed at creating panic.