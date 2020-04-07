Fake: No joint initiative launched to collect information on Indians stuck in Brazil

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: There is a rumour doing the rounds stating that a joint initiative has been launched to collect information of Indian nations stuck in Brazil owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The message on the social media says, 'hi, as a joint initiative with the embassy, we are collecting information of all Indians stuck in Brazil. Kindly fill this Google form.'

Fake News Buster

India in Brazil, the official Twitter page of the Embassy of India, Brazil said the above claim is false. There is no such joint initiative with private individuals, the Embassy and Consulate General of India, Sao Paulo to collect information relating to Indians. This is a false claim it has also been clarified.

Further it is said that people are advised not to share personally identifiable information with non-government entities. The embassy is directly in touch with the Indian nationals in Brazil and would request any information, if needed directly.

1. This is a false claim. There is no such joint initiative, with private individuals, of the @indiainbrazil and @cgisaopaulo to collect information of Indian nationals. pic.twitter.com/X6upTgFbct — India In Brazil (@indiainbrazil) April 5, 2020

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro is the only leader in the world to reject the consensus of scientists on the gravity of the coronavirus. He has dismissed COVID-19 as a little flu and remarked that we all die someday. He has also urged Brazilians to leave isolation and return to work, while defying the advise of the World Health Organisation.