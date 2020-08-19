YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Kerala BJP MP’s mother did not have COVID-19, no protocols were broken

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: A post on Twitter said that BJP MP Alphons Kannanthanam hides his mother's death due to #COVID19 and conducts funeral; Row erupts Her body was brought to Kerala by flight & kept for public to pay homage at Manimala Many lives are at high risk, angers crowd due to #COVIDIOTS.

    This claim is not right and the MP's mother had tested negative twice for COVID-19 before she passed away at AIIMS due to internal organ failure.

    Fake: Kerala BJP MP’s mother did not have COVID-19, no protocols were broken

    The MP himself had posted on Facebook with an image of his mother's report. He said that she was cured by COVID by 5th. But her vital organs were badly damaged due to COVID. Her lungs collapsed and she finally died of a heart seizure, the MP wrote on his Facebook account.

    Fake: Putin’s daughter did not die after taking COVID-19 vaccine

    Even the Information Public Relations Department (IPRD) stated that the claims being made on Twitter were untrue. It went on to state on Facebook that the rumour of the dead body of former union minister Alphons Kannanthanam's mother was brought to Kerala from Delhi in violation of the COVID-19 protocol and cremated is false.

    At the time of her death, she was not COVID-19 positive and hence the protocols do not apply in bringing her body and conduct the funeral, the department also said. The MP added that his mother was perfectly healthy at 91. Her vital organs were destroyed due to COVID he also said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fake news buster

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X