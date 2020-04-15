Fake: JEE Main 2020 exam is not being held in the first week of July

New Delhi, Apr 15: There is a circular doing the rounds that says that the JEE Main 2020 exam will commence from the first week of July 2020.

The National Testing Agency has clarified that the circular is fake.

It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice dated 14/04/2020 has been circulating in social media regarding rescheduling of the JEE(Main) examination to the first week of July 2020. All candidates who are due to appear for JEE(Main) examination are hereby informed that there is no truth in the circulated fake Public Notice," a note by the NTA reads.

The NTA also said that candidates are advised not to be misled by such false and fake notices. The NTA will also take strict action by filing an FIR under relevant provisions of the IT Act and IPC against those unscrupulous elements who are creating and circulating such false information to mislead the candidates."

The NTA also said that candidates and parents must rely on the authentic information from official sources. To get the right information, candidates and parents must visit the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. for more information a call can be made on the following numbers: 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.