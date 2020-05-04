Fake: Govt has not launched scheme which gives Rs 50,000 to ration card holders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: There is a claim that said the government has started a scheme named the Rashtriya Dikshit Berozgar Yojana.

It is said that the scheme was started with an aim of providing Rs 50,000 to all ration card holders. The scheme is for affected people including senior citizens of India, widows, farmers, daily labourers, unemployed and all ration card holders, the message claims.

It is also said that this scheme is available only for the first 40,000 applicants and is on a first come first served basis. A relief package of Rs 50,000 will be given as an online payment, the message also says.

However, the government has not announced any such scheme. Please do not believe in such messages and click on the link provided in the message. This is fraudulent and has found to be fake.