Fake arms licence racket masterminded by Altaf Hussain busted in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Hyderabad police have busted a fake arms licence racket and arrested seven people. To prepare the fake arms licences and obtain real persons, the police learnt that the accused persons had used fake seals of licence issuing officials and forged signatures.

The west zone task force of the Hyderabad police busted this case and charged the accused for cheating, forgery, making counterfeit seals, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of arms.

Further 30 single bore weapons, three double bore weapons, one revolver, 140 rounds of ammunition, 34 fake weapon licence documents, 29 unused weapon licence books, nine licences with a phoney stamp, one unsigned NOC and six rubber stamps have been seized by the police.

Seven men have been arrested by Commissioner’s task force team for allegedly running a fake arms license racket. The perpetrators used fake seals of license issuing officials & forged the signatures to prepare the fake arms licenses and procured real...https://t.co/gANax9pqOh pic.twitter.com/8xwHsG6iW0 — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) November 17, 2022

In a press release the Hyderabad Policesaid that the mastermind of the racket Altaf Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district- J&K, came to the city in 2013 for livelihood and joined Grace Management Security Service. Later he was deployed as Gunman in SIS cash service, west Marredpally. Prior to his employment in City, he purchased a doube bore gun using a fake arms licence in Rajouri , J&K which he had obtained by bribing the local magistrate office.

"He entrapped unemployed youth from Jammu and Kashmir, who were working as security guards for private security firms. He obtained weapons from other states via youth for Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000, the note also read.

Shockingly the private security firms flouted all norms and deployed the gullible youth to their clientele as armed guards along with the illicit fire arms which is a serious threat to our safety & security, police commissioner C V Anand said.

Arrested 7 men & seized cache of arms, ammunition,fake documents pic.twitter.com/nrO9Y68IWZ — C.V.ANAND, IPS (@CPHydCity) November 17, 2022

All security firms must adhere to Arms Act & PSARA Act failing which stringent action will be initiated.Shortly all the stakeholders will be called for a meeting to apprise them about the norms & precautions to be taken to enhance safety. Your safety is our priority, the commissioner also said.

The police said that a meeting will be held with all private security agencies and urge them to voluntarily disclose the weapons that they have in their possession.

