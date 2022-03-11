Fadnavis may see bigger role post Goa blockbuster

List of BJP ruled states in India in 2022 after winning four states out of five

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: Devendra Fadnavis is set to gain additional political mileage following the BJP's win in Goa. He in-charge of the assembly elections in Goa.

Fadnavis had a Herculean task in Goa. The party was facing the Congress, which at first looked as though it would better the BJP. The BJP was also facing flak for the handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The BJP was facing its first election following the death of its leader, Manohar Parrikar and the revolt by his son too had become an issuer the party. Fadnavis also had to handle 30 leaders who had come from other parties and the infighting as well due to a large number of aspirants for tickets.

The BJP was expected to win 15 seats, but it bagged 20. Fadnavis also ensured that three independents handed over their letters of support, which put the party in a comfortable position to form the government.

Experts say that with this win, Fadnavis could be looking for something bigger. He served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019 and became the youngest CM to be sworn in at the age of 44.

Friday, March 11, 2022