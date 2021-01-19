Fact Check: Posts claiming Lok Sabha Speaker's daughter getting into UPSC without exam fake

No place for disruption, be it Parliament or state assemblies, says Om Birla

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 19: Anjali Birla, the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cleared the country's top civil services examination in 2019. However, Facebook was flooded with posts claiming that Anjali passed the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exam without even taking the test.

"Om Birla's daughter cleared IAS in the first attempt. She didn't undertake any exam. 90 seats kept for back door entry (reserve list) for the country's most prestigious examination are being used for officials with power instead of poor, hard-working, people from a rural background and deserving candidates," the facebook post read.

News agency AFP scanned the merit roll for Civil Services (Main) Examination - 2019 and found Ms Anjali's name and roll number in it. The list is also available on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website.

Anjali, who studied political science (honours) from Ramjas College here, qualified the civil services examination 2019 in her first attempt.

Anjali Birla's roll number 0851876, as seen above - appears on the IAS' list of 2019 preliminary exam takers here and main exam takers here.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The result of the 2019 civil services examination was declared on August 4, 2020, recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and other Group ''A'' and Group ''B'' central services against 927 vacancies.

The commission had recommended 89 candidates, includng Anjali, for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination.

Fact Check Claim Facebook was flooded with posts claiming that Anjali Birla, the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, passed the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exam without even taking the test. Conclusion Official exam records show that Anjali Birla took both the preliminary and main tests of the country’s top civil service exam in 2019. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in