    Fact check: No, pressing 'cancel' twice doesn't protect you from PIN theft

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 26: A viral image attributed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), claims that if you press the 'cancel' button twice on an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) will prevent someone from stealing your PIN number.

    The text, which has been shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, claims it is an advisory from the RBI and further asks people to make it a habit before every transaction."

    A very useful tip while withdrawing funds from an ATM. Press 'cancel' button twice while inserting the card. If anyone has set up the keypad to steal your PIN code, this will cancel that set up. Please make it a habit and part of every transaction you make," reads the viral message.

    The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check, has said "the statement is #FAKE and has NOT been issued by RBI".

    It also shared tips that you can adopt to ensure ensure that the ATM transaction is secure.

    1. Conducting ATM transfer in privacy.

    2. Avoid writing ATM PIN on the card.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 14:28 [IST]
    X