Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp coming back online after hours of disruption

New Delhi, Oct 5: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp restored their services on early hours of Tuesday after being down for more than six hours. The platforms were hit by outages late on Monday evening after millions of users across the world were unable to use the apps as well as the websites.

"We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Many users in India are also facing issues with the three platforms.

Facebook owns photosharing platform Instagram and messaging platform, WhatsApp.

India has one of the highest user base of Facebook as well as its other platforms.

The outage reports started pouring in from 8.45pm (IST) for WhatsApp on website downdetector.com. The website which reports on website traffic also reported that Facebook was also inaccessible to several users across the world from 8.57pm (IST). Instagram too was down for millions of users.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 8:34 [IST]