YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp coming back online after hours of disruption

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 5: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp restored their services on early hours of Tuesday after being down for more than six hours. The platforms were hit by outages late on Monday evening after millions of users across the world were unable to use the apps as well as the websites.

    "We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said.

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp coming back online after hours of disruption

    Many users in India are also facing issues with the three platforms.

    Facebook owns photosharing platform Instagram and messaging platform, WhatsApp.

    Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for usersFacebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for users

    India has one of the highest user base of Facebook as well as its other platforms.

    The outage reports started pouring in from 8.45pm (IST) for WhatsApp on website downdetector.com. The website which reports on website traffic also reported that Facebook was also inaccessible to several users across the world from 8.57pm (IST). Instagram too was down for millions of users.

    More FACEBOOK News  

    Read more about:

    facebook instagram whatsapp

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X