Extremely heavy rains likely in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa

New Delhi, Aug 01: The axis of Monsoon trough is passing across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and northwest Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has predicted Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Madhya Maharashtra. A red alert has also been issued in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

IMD warns of Heavy rain in Mumbai for next 48 hours

Winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is likely to continue impacting Konkan region and northeastern India. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, coastal Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The rough sea conditions over Gujarat's coast along with a circulation over Madhya Pradesh are likely to prevail in the respective regions.

Gujarat has been observing some good amounts of rain in the last 24 to 48 hours. During this period, moderate to heavy rains occurred at several places in the state like Naliya, Okha, and Bhuj. As per Skymet weather, first week of August is going to start on a positive note for Gujarat. In view of the fresh spell from August 2 the rainfall deficiency in Gujarat is expected to come down by a good margin. It is expected that dams and other water reservoirs will be filled more than 50% of their capacity during this spell of rain.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Vadodara. The National Disaster Response Force has deployed three rescue teams in the Vadodara region.

Also, scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Isolated rain and thunderstorms are likely over interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The air quality is likely to be very poor over northern, central, and western India, especially in major cities like Delhi.