  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Extortion, kidnapping: NIA charges 3 belonging to NSCN(K)

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with an NSCN (K) related case. Three persons of a faction of banned organisation National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) have been charged by the NIA.

    Extortion, kidnapping: NIA charges 3 belonging to NSCN(K)
    Representational Image

    A huge amount of arms, ammunition, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused persons. It has also been established by the evidence gathered during investigation that accused persons were also involved in illegal activities like extortion, kidnapping and raising of funds for the banned terrorist organisation NSCN(K).

    Secret classes held in Coimbatore to propagate ISIS ideology says NIA

    The three accused persons were arrested by Assam Rifles near Totak Chingnyu village when they were on their way from Aboi to Mon. Yangang Konyak, Ahon Longphong and Hongo Konyak are the three persons to have been chargesheeted by the NIA.

    More EXTORTION News

    Read more about:

    extortion kidnapping national investigation agency assam rifles

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue