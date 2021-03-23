YouTube
    Explained: Why the Centre told states to widen the gap between Covishield doses

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The Centre on Monday wrote to the states stating that the interval between the two doses of Covishield should be increased to six to eight weeks.

    The instruction comes at a time when people above the 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses are being vaccinated as part of a nation-wide driver. This revised advisory is applicable only to Covishield and not Covaxin, the centre said.

    The current gap between the two doses is four to eight weeks.

    Centre says Covishield second dose gap should be increased to 6-8 weeks

    In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. COVISHIELD, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting, the letter said.

    "During this meeting the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks' interval after the first dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks."

    It appeared that the protection is enhanced if the second dose of COVISHIELD is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than 8 weeks.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 9:24 [IST]
