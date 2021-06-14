Explained: Why did the uncle-nephew of the LJP fall out

New Delhi, June 14: The feud between the uncle and nephew led to a big revolt in the LJP. Five of the six MPs revolted against Chirag Paswan, a split that is being attributed to his uncle Pashupati Paras, who was just a while ago elected the party's leader in the Lok Sabha.

The first signs of trouble was noticed when Chirag told off his uncle publicly. Moreover Paras was unhappy with the comment made by Chirag against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He had made this comment four days after Ram Vilas Paswan passed way and weeks before the Bihar elections.

You are not my blood, Chirag said to his uncle after the latter threatened to expel the former. Paras replied by saying that your uncle is dead to you now. Paras was extremely upset about the fact that Chirag decided not to contest the Bihar elections with the BJP led NDA in Bihar. His decision to field an LJP candidate against Kumar also did not go down too well with Paras.

The LJP has six MPs in the Lok Sabha including Paswan. The rebels have called for a new leader in the place of Paswan who is the son of the party's founder the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

The revolt is led by Paswan's uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras who is the younger brother of the senior Paswan. The uncle and nephew were not on talking terms and Paras a first time MP from Hajipur was promised a place in the Union Cabinet by Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.

Reports say that Nitish Kumar had already been working on the five MPs of the LJP. The rebels Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser may also support the Chief Minister. Paras said this morning that there are six MPs in the party and it as the desire of the five MPs to save the party. I have not split the party, but saved it. He said he is with the NDA alliance. Nitish Kumar is a good leader, he added while also stating that Chirag is his nephew as well as the national president of the party.