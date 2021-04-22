Explained: Why did Serum Institute announce a new price for Covishield

Explained: Why New Zealand imposed restrictions on travellers from India. Will other countries follow?

New Delhi, Apr 22: On Wednesday, Serum Institute announced a new price for its Covishield vaccine. It said that states will buy the vaccine at Rs 400, while it would be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600.

Why did Serum Institute announce a new pricing for its vaccine, when the Centre is procuring it at Rs 250.

Covishield vaccine price in open market: Rs 400 per dose for state govts, Rs 600 for private hospitals

Find out about this and more in the FAQs listed below:

Why did Serum Institute announce a new price for Covishield?

From May 1 the government opened up vaccination for all Indians above the age of 18. This means 50 per cent of the vaccines will be sold in the open market.

What is the pricing of Covishield under new policy?

States will buy it at Rs 400 per shot while private hospitals will pay Rs 600 per jab. This means states will have to pay Rs 800 to procure the vaccine for one person and private hospitals would pay Rs 1,200.

Who will have to pay for the vaccines after May 1?

Those in the age group pf 18 and 44. For those above 45, the Centre provides the vaccine free of cost.

Will I have to pay the same prices for vaccines as what the states and pvt hospitals procure it at?

The states will decide on how much to charge and whom to vaccinate. The pvt hospitals will add the vaccinating charges and could increase the cost for profits.

Can I get vaccines at a pharmacy?

No

Can I get Covishield in first week of May?

In the private hospitals it would be avialble by the third week of May.