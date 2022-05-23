YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: What is the new variant of COVID-19 which India detected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 23: The INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India -- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

    BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

    Explained: What is the new variant of COVID-19 which India detected
    Representational Image

    In a statement on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.

    The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. She had no travel history.

    Earlier, a South African national was reported positive for the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on arrival at the Hyderabad airport.

    In another case, an 80-year-old man in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 sub-variant of the virus. He has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history.

    "Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure," the INSACOG said.

    BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were first reported from South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported from several other countries.

    The INSACOG said these sub-variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS VARIANT News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus variant explainer Omicron

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X