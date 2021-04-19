Explained: What is the difference between curfew and lockdown?

When does Delhi lockdown begin: What is open, what is closed

New Delhi, Apr 19: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 2,73,810 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the tally to 1,50,61,919.

It can be seen that this is the fifth consecutive day when one-day spike in coronavirus cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country which is hit by the second wave of COVID-19.

The alarming surge in COVID-19 cases has forced many states to impose several fresh restrictions, including night curfew and weekend lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

However, here is an article that explains the difference between the Lockdown and Curfew. But before we explain the difference, we need to understand the definition and objectives of these two different government systems.

6 day lockdown starting tonight announced in Delhi

What is Curfew?

A curfew is a strict order that is issued by the administration to keeps people off the streets. Generally, it applies during rioting or other such possible situation. Markets, schools, colleges are closed and other services are suspended during the curfew.

During the curfew, people are forced to stay inside home for a set number of hours. This is the most common practice during communal riots and terror incidents.

What is Lockdown?

Lockdown is an emergency-like system under which private and public offices, private establishments, and public transport are completely closed. It is a temporary system adopted by the government. The basic objective of this system is to increase the social distancing to check the outbreak of any contaminated disease etc.

Difference between the Lockdown and Curfew

Although the impacts and objectives of these two systems seem similar. But, there are some differences between the Lockdown and Curfew.

a. During the curfew, all the essential services and markets are closed for a specific period of time but in lockdown, essential services and markets are not closed.

b. Curfew is imposed for a set number of hours but lockdown is done usually for a longer period.

c. During the curfew, essential services such as markets, schools, colleges, and banks remain locked. When curfew is relaxed only then the public gets benefit from all these services.

d. The curfew is imposed frequently while lockdown is declared in very rare circumstances, as in the outbreak of COVID-19.

e. The duration and coverage of the curfew are lesser than the lockdown.