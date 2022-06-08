Explained: What is Dostarlimab, an antibody drug used in rectal cancer trial?

We need to address the stigma attached to pelvic examination: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Dostarlimab, sold under the brand name Jemperli, developed by Tesaro, is a monoclonal antibody used to target cancer.

New Delhi, Jun 08: A small clinical experiment discovered that 18 patients suffering from rectal cancer saw their disease vanish, in what looks to be a miracle and a "first in history".

According to New York Times, the drug Dostarlimab has seemingly cured every participant suffering from rectal cancer in the trial. They took Dostarlimab for around six months and after over 12 months the doctors found that their cancer has vanished. They were all in similar stages of their cancer - it was locally advanced in the rectum but had not spread to other organs.

What is Dostarlimab drug?

A humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the negative immunoregulatory human cell surface receptor programmed cell death 1 (PD-1; programmed death-1), with potential immune checkpoint inhibitory and antineoplastic activities.

Upon administration, dostarlimab-gxly binds to and inhibits PD-1 and its downstream signaling pathways. This may restore immune function through the activation of T cells.

PD-1, a transmembrane protein in the Ig superfamily expressed on T cells, functions as an immune checkpoint protein that negatively regulates T-cell activation and T-cell-mediated immune responses when activated by its ligands programmed cell death receptor ligand 1 (PD-L1) or 2 (PD-L2); it plays an important role in tumor evasion from host immunity.

Why is this medication prescribed?

Dostarlimab-gxly injection is used to treat a certain type of endometrial cancer (cancer that begins in the lining of the uterus) in adults that has progressed or has returned after treatment with other chemotherapy medication.

Dostarlimab-gxly injection is also used to treat a certain type of solid tumor that has spread to other parts of the body in adults who were previously treated unsuccessfully with another chemotherapy medication and do not have other satisfactory treatment options.

Dostarlimab-gxly injection is in a class of medications called monoclonal antibodies. It works by blocking the action of a certain protein in cancer cells. This helps the person's immune system to fight against the cancer cells, and helps to slow tumor growth.

How should this medicine be used?

Dostarlimab-gxly injection comes as a solution (liquid) to inject intravenously (into a vein) over 30 minutes by a doctor or nurse in a medical facility or infusion center. It is usually given once every 3 weeks for 4 cycles, and then once every 6 weeks for as long as your doctor recommends you receive treatment.

Dostarlimab-gxly injection may cause serious or life-threatening reactions during an infusion. A doctor or nurse will watch you closely while you are receiving the infusion to be sure you are not having a serious reaction to the medication.

Tell your doctor or nurse immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms that may occur during the infusion: chills, flushing, shaking, dizziness, shortness of breath, wheezing, fever, itching, rash, back or neck pain, or feeling faint.

Your doctor may slow down your infusion, permanently or temporarily stop your dostarlimab-gxly injection treatment, or treat you with additional medications depending on your response to the medication and any side effects that you experience.

What side effects can this medication cause?

Dostarlimab-gxly may cause side effects. Tell your doctor if any of these symptoms are severe or do not go away:

Nausea

Constipation

Fatigue

Muscle or joint pain

Some side effects can be serious. If you experience any of these symptoms or those listed in the HOW section, call your doctor immediately or get emergency medical treatment:

Cough, chest pain, or shortness of breath

Diarrhea; increase in number of bowel movements; black, tarry, sticky stools, or stools that have blood or mucus in them; or stomach-area pain or tenderness

Yellowing of skin or eyes, dark-colored urine, bleeding or bruising more easily than normal, loss of appetite, severe nausea or vomiting, decreased energy, or pain on right side of stomach area

Headaches, including those that are unusual or will not go away

Changes in mood or behavior (decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness)

Deepening of voice or hoarseness

Changes in weight (gain or loss)

Weakness

Hair loss

Dizziness or fainting

Vision changes

Increased sweating

Increased urination

Increased sensitivity to light

Fast heartbeat

Feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual

Feeling cold

Change in amount or color of urine; ankle swelling; blood in urine; or loss of appetite

Pale skin or shortness of breath

Rash; skin blisters, peeling, or sores; itching; painful sores or ulcers in mouth, nose, throat, or genital area; fever or flu-like symptoms; or swollen lymph nodes

Rash, stomach area pain, or diarrhea

Swollen lymph nodes, rash or tender skin lumps, cough, shortness of breath, vision changes, or eye pain

Confusion, fever, muscle weakness, balance problems, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, memory problems, or seizures

Hallucinations (seeing things or hearing voices that do not exist)

Dostarlimab-gxly may cause other side effects. Call your doctor if you have any unusual problems while receiving this medication.