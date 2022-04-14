Explained: What is Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (Chamki Fever) - Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Patna, Apr 15: A toddler died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), commonly known as 'Chamki Bukhar', in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The victim, son of one Babloo Mahto from Vaishali, was admitted to the Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur after he developed a high fever. As he was not showing signs of recovery, doctors referred him to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for treatment where he passed away on Wednesday (April 13).

Kamal Singh, the district public relation officer of Muzaffarpur, confirmed the death.

"There are one dozen children suffering from AES, admitted in Muzaffarpur in the last one year and two of them have died so far. The remaining ten recovered from the illness and were discharged," Singh said.

"Currently, six children are admitted in SKMCH with similar symptoms. However, AES is yet to confirmed," Singh said.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said: "As the cases of AES generally appear in this session, the doctors are on the alert mode. Special directives have been given to them."

Chamki fever generally appears between March and August every year in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Vaishali, Darbhanga and other adjoining districts. Medical experts believe that these districts have high humidity and temperature which allow the fever to spread among children in a age group of 0 to 10 years.

What is Chamki Fever

Encephalitis, also known as acute viral encephalitis or aseptic encephalitis. It is an inflammatory condition of the brain which results in irritation and swelling of the brain. In June 2019 an outbreak of encephalitis was reported in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar and the death toll was 150, caused due to hypoglycemia. This fever was locally known as chamki fever in Bihar and is also termed as Litchi Havoc, killer encephalitis, Chamki Bhukar and Deadly Litchi Toxin.



Causes

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is an inflammation of the brain caused due to infection in the brain or the immune system invading the brain.

Symptoms

Some of the common symptoms associated with chamki fever include sudden onset of fever and related neurological manifestations like mental confusion, disorientation, delirium, convulsion and coma. Besides, early signs and symptoms include headaches, nausea and vomiting, a sudden drop in blood glucose levels, which may eventually lead to coma, brain dysfunctions and inflammation. In most cases, severe hypoglycemia is the cause of mortality.

Treatment

Patients suffering from chamki fever should be given prompt medical care. The mode of treatment for chamki fever includes taking antiviral and anti-inflammatory medications and steroid injections to lessen body pain, headaches and ease the symptoms associated with fever.

