Explained: What happens if Sonia Gandhi steps down from her post in the CWC meeting?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 24: Congress on Monday is all set to hold a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that is expected to determine the person who could be replaced after Sonia Gandhi "formally announces her decision to step down as interim president" of India's grand-old party.

According to reports, the Congress leaders will take part in a virtual CWC meeting today to decide on the crucial matter, hoping to put an end to the party's prolonged leadership crisis.

But, it can be seen that a group of party leaders disagree with the leaders who sent the letter seeking an organisational shift in the party. With this, one is anxious to know what is going to happen in the CWC meeting today.

There are several possibilities that could take place during and after the CWC meeting. The first possibility is that Sonia Gandhi might continue as the President. It is the most likely possibility as all members are expected to appeal to the senior leader to continue as party president.

If Sonia Gandhi refuse to continue as the party president, all the members can demand senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reclaim his position as the party president. However, with the promises made by the Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi might stand by his decision taken a year ago and he will not accept the post in any circumstance.

In the event of Congress leader's refusal, a demand could be floated for a fresh election. In such situation, the party already has electoral colleges in all the states, only the process of selecting AICC delegates of Haryana and some isolated states remains.

In total, around 9,000 to 10,000 delegates choose the position of president in the event of elections. In 2019, after Sonia Gandhi was made the interim president, the process was to ensure holding elections within six months.

However, this senario did not pop-up, all thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, a decision can be taken to choose the new president within three-six months. Till then, the party leaders might appeal to Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim president.

With all the political drama taking place in the Congress and still Sonia Gandhi does not accept to become the interim president for a short time, several veteran Congress leaders such as former defence minister AK Antony or former prime minister Manmohan Singh can be selected for the post of interim president.

Also, several other leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Sushil Kumar Shinde can also become interim president, following which an election can be conducted for determining the person who will take up the top Congress party post.