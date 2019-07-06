Explained: The numbers in the Karnataka government and how it stands

Bengaluru, July 06: With 11 MLAs tendering their resignation from the ruling coalition in Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) government is on shaky ground. The Speaker Ramesh Kumar conformed that 11 MLAs have tendered their resignations. This comes in the wake of 2 MLAs from the Congress resigning last week.

In the wake of these resignations, there would be no option but to take a trust vote. If the same happens, then there is big trouble for the coalition. Let us take a look at how the numbers stand.

The Karnataka assembly has 224 members of which the BJP has 105. The Congress and the JD(S) have 78 and 37 respectively, while the BSP and KPJP have one each. The assembly also has an independent MLA. The magic number in the assembly is 113.

If these resignations are accepted then the strength of the assembly falls tp 211. This would be including the two other resignations that were tendered last week. This means the the magic number needed in the House would be 106. If the BJP manages to get the support of one independent, then it can stake the claim to form the government.