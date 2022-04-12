YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: How the IAF’s Chinook set the record for the longest non-stop helicopter sortie

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 12: A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Monday set a record for the longest non-stop helicopter sortie by flying for seven-and-half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam, defence officials said.

    The helicopter covered a distance of 1,910 km, and it was made possible by the capabilities of the Chinook along with operational planning and execution by the IAF, they said, according to news agency PTI.

    Explained: How the IAF’s Chinook set the record for the longest non-stop helicopter sortie

    "An @IAF_MCC Chinook undertook the longest non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam). The 1910 kms route was completed in 7 hrs 30 min and made possible by the capabilities of Chinook along with operational planning and execution by @IAF_MCC," a defence spokesperson tweeted.

    The Chinook is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel. It is also used for humanitarian and disaster relief operations and in missions such as transportation of relief supplies and mass evacuation of refugees.

    The defence official said the rapid mobility will allow the Indian Air Force to deploy the helicopter optimally as required.

    "Chinook is a multi role,vertical lift platform, used for transporting men and material. It also plays an important role in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. Rapid mobility will allow @IAF_MCC to employ this asset optimally as required," the official said in another tweet.

    India had finalised a contract in September 2015 to procure 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinooks choppers from the US at a cost of around $3 billion.

    (PTI)

    More EXPLAINER News  

    Read more about:

    explainer indian air force

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X