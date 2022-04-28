YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 28: There is no respite from the heat and large parts of India are reeling under a heat wave.

    In the case of Delhi, a yellow alert too has been predicted.

    Explained: How do you beat the heat and cure heat related illness
    A mirage appears on the Rajpath during a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    "Heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during next five, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that northern India will likely experience dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

    "Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in North India on April 29.

    The temperature will drop from 1st-2nd May. The eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from April 30," he also said.

    Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat.

    "Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," the IMD added.

    How to beat the heat:

    Reduce your exposure to heat as much as possible

    Avoid stepping out between 1 pm and 3pm

    Drink plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty

    Always wear light coloured cotton clothes

    Drink beverages such as buttermilk, raw mango juice, mint water, lemon water

    Ensure that your head is covered with a wet cloth if you are working outdoors

    Try to stay most of the time in a cool place

    Remedies for heat related illness:

    Immerse yourself in cool water. A bath of cold or ice water has been proved to be most effective to lower your core body temperature

    Wrap yourself in a special cooling blanket and apply ice packs to your groin, neck, back and armpits

    If you do not have air-conditioning at home, go someplace which has it such as a mall, movie theatre etc

    If you are with someone with heat related symptoms cool the person by covering them with a damp sheet or by spraying cool water. Direct air onto the person with a fan

    Drink plenty of fluids. Since you are losing salt replenish your self with salt and water or some sports drinks

    Do not have sugary or alcoholic beverages to rehydrate as these drinks may interfere with your body's ability to control temperature in your body.

    Avoid very cold drinks as they could cause stomach cramps

    Take a cool shower or bath. If you are outside then soaking in a cool pond or stream could bring your body temperature down

    Thursday, April 28, 2022, 9:25 [IST]
