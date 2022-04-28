Explained: How do you beat the heat and cure heat related illness

Weather update: Yellow alert for Delhi as IMD predicts spell of heatwave from April 28

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: There is no respite from the heat and large parts of India are reeling under a heat wave.

In the case of Delhi, a yellow alert too has been predicted.

"Heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during next five, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that northern India will likely experience dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

"Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in North India on April 29.

The temperature will drop from 1st-2nd May. The eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from April 30," he also said.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat.

"Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," the IMD added.

How to beat the heat:

Reduce your exposure to heat as much as possible

Avoid stepping out between 1 pm and 3pm

Drink plenty of water even if you do not feel thirsty

Always wear light coloured cotton clothes

Drink beverages such as buttermilk, raw mango juice, mint water, lemon water

Ensure that your head is covered with a wet cloth if you are working outdoors

Try to stay most of the time in a cool place

Remedies for heat related illness:

Immerse yourself in cool water. A bath of cold or ice water has been proved to be most effective to lower your core body temperature

Wrap yourself in a special cooling blanket and apply ice packs to your groin, neck, back and armpits

If you do not have air-conditioning at home, go someplace which has it such as a mall, movie theatre etc

If you are with someone with heat related symptoms cool the person by covering them with a damp sheet or by spraying cool water. Direct air onto the person with a fan

Drink plenty of fluids. Since you are losing salt replenish your self with salt and water or some sports drinks

Do not have sugary or alcoholic beverages to rehydrate as these drinks may interfere with your body's ability to control temperature in your body.

Avoid very cold drinks as they could cause stomach cramps

Take a cool shower or bath. If you are outside then soaking in a cool pond or stream could bring your body temperature down

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 9:25 [IST]