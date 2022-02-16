YouTube
    Explained: Bappi Lahiri dies due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea? What is sleep apnea? Symptoms and risk factors

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai, today. He was 69. The singer-composer popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s. According to report, the singer died due to obstructive sleep apnea.

    Explained: What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

    "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

    What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

    Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder and is characterized by recurrent episodes of complete or partial obstruction of the upper airway leading to reduced or absent breathing during sleep.

    These episodes are termed "apneas" with complete or near-complete cessation of breathing, or "hypopneas" when the reduction in breathing is partial.

    In either case, a fall in blood oxygen saturation, a disruption in sleep, or both may result. A high frequency of apneas or hypopneas during sleep may interfere with restorative sleep, which-in combination with disturbances in blood oxygenation-is thought to contribute to negative consequences to health and quality of life.

    The terms obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) or obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome (OSAHS) may be used to refer to OSA when it is associated with symptoms during the daytime (e.g. excessive daytime sleepiness, decreased cognitive function).


    Who gets sleep apnea?

    Sleep apnea occurs in about 25% of men and nearly 10% of women. Sleep apnea can affect people of all ages, including babies and children and particularly people over the age of 50 and those who are overweight.

    What are the symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

    Common obstructive sleep apnea warning signs include:

    Daytime sleepiness or fatigue
    Dry mouth or sore throat when you wake up
    Headaches in the morning
    Trouble concentrating, forgetfulness, depression, or crankiness
    Night sweats
    Restlessness during sleep
    Problems with sex, like a low sex drive
    Snoring
    Waking up suddenly and feeling like you're gasping or choking
    Trouble getting up in the mornings
    Waking up often in the middle of the night to pee
    High blood pressure
    Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
    If you share a bed with someone, they'll probably notice your sleep apnea before you do.

    Symptoms in children may not be as clear. They may include:

    Bed-wetting
    Choking or drooling
    Sweating a lot at night
    Ribcage moves inward when they breathe out
    Learning and behavior problems
    Problems at school
    Sluggishness or sleepiness (often seen as laziness)
    Snoring
    Teeth grinding
    Restlessness in bed
    Breathing that pauses or stops
    Unusual sleeping positions, such as sleeping on their hands and knees, or with their neck bent far back

    Risk Factors

    Anyone can have obstructive sleep apnea. It's more likely if you:

    Are male
    Are older
    Are black, Hispanic, or Native American
    Have a family history of sleep apnea
    Have asthma
    Smoke
    Have diabetes
    Have high blood pressure
    Have a higher risk of heart failure or stroke
    Are overweight or obese
    Have a large or thick neck
    Have smaller airways in your nose, throat, or mouth
    Have too much tissue at the back of your throat that hangs down to block your airway
    Have a large tongue


    Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment

    • Possible treatment options for obstructive sleep apnea include:
    • Weight loss, if needed. Losing even 10% of your weight can make a difference.Not drinking alcohol or taking sleeping pills. These make your airway more likely to close during sleep and keep you from breathing like you should for longer periods.
    • Sleeping on your side. This can help if you get mild sleep apnea only when you sleep on your back.
    • Nasal sprays. These can help if sinus problems or nasal congestion make it harder to breathe while you sleep.

    Read more about:

    oneindia explainer explainer

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:54 [IST]
    X