Explained: Bappi Lahiri dies due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea? What is sleep apnea? Symptoms and risk factors

New Delhi, Feb 16: Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai, today. He was 69. The singer-composer popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s. According to report, the singer died due to obstructive sleep apnea.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder and is characterized by recurrent episodes of complete or partial obstruction of the upper airway leading to reduced or absent breathing during sleep.

These episodes are termed "apneas" with complete or near-complete cessation of breathing, or "hypopneas" when the reduction in breathing is partial.

In either case, a fall in blood oxygen saturation, a disruption in sleep, or both may result. A high frequency of apneas or hypopneas during sleep may interfere with restorative sleep, which-in combination with disturbances in blood oxygenation-is thought to contribute to negative consequences to health and quality of life.

The terms obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) or obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome (OSAHS) may be used to refer to OSA when it is associated with symptoms during the daytime (e.g. excessive daytime sleepiness, decreased cognitive function).



Who gets sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea occurs in about 25% of men and nearly 10% of women. Sleep apnea can affect people of all ages, including babies and children and particularly people over the age of 50 and those who are overweight.

What are the symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

Common obstructive sleep apnea warning signs include:

Daytime sleepiness or fatigue

Dry mouth or sore throat when you wake up

Headaches in the morning

Trouble concentrating, forgetfulness, depression, or crankiness

Night sweats

Restlessness during sleep

Problems with sex, like a low sex drive

Snoring

Waking up suddenly and feeling like you're gasping or choking

Trouble getting up in the mornings

Waking up often in the middle of the night to pee

High blood pressure

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

If you share a bed with someone, they'll probably notice your sleep apnea before you do.

Symptoms in children may not be as clear. They may include:

Bed-wetting

Choking or drooling

Sweating a lot at night

Ribcage moves inward when they breathe out

Learning and behavior problems

Problems at school

Sluggishness or sleepiness (often seen as laziness)

Snoring

Teeth grinding

Restlessness in bed

Breathing that pauses or stops

Unusual sleeping positions, such as sleeping on their hands and knees, or with their neck bent far back

Risk Factors

Anyone can have obstructive sleep apnea. It's more likely if you:

Are male

Are older

Are black, Hispanic, or Native American

Have a family history of sleep apnea

Have asthma

Smoke

Have diabetes

Have high blood pressure

Have a higher risk of heart failure or stroke

Are overweight or obese

Have a large or thick neck

Have smaller airways in your nose, throat, or mouth

Have too much tissue at the back of your throat that hangs down to block your airway

Have a large tongue



Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment

Possible treatment options for obstructive sleep apnea include:

Weight loss, if needed. Losing even 10% of your weight can make a difference.Not drinking alcohol or taking sleeping pills. These make your airway more likely to close during sleep and keep you from breathing like you should for longer periods.

Sleeping on your side. This can help if you get mild sleep apnea only when you sleep on your back.

Nasal sprays. These can help if sinus problems or nasal congestion make it harder to breathe while you sleep.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:54 [IST]