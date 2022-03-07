Exit polls: BJP, Congress neck-and-neck in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Mar 07: A poll of exit polls for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 indicates tough fight between ruling BJP and the Congress, with no party crossing the required majority of 36 seats.

ABP News-CVoter exit poll for U'khand

BJP: 26-32

Congress: 32-38

AAP: 0-2

Others: 3-7

Total seats: 70

Chanakya gives BJP majority in Uttarakhand

BJP+: 43

Congress+: 24

Others+ : 3

Jan Ki Baat

BJP: 32-41

Congress: 27-35

AAP: 0-1

India TV-CNX

BJP: 35-43

Congress: 24-32

AAP: 0

Times Now-VETO

BJP: 37

Congress: 31

AAP: 01

Jan Ki Baat India News

BJP: 32-41

Congress: 27-35

AAP: 0-1

India Today - Axis My India

BJP: 36-40

Cong: 20-30

BSP: 2-4

ETG Research

BJP: 37-40

Cong: 29-32

AAP: 01

Uttarakhand is witnessing tough battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. This was the fifth assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.

The BJP has sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state's uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 assembly polls has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession by the party in power to put spokes in its wheels.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state.