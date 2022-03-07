Exit Poll Results Date and Time For UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand - All You Need To Know

Exit Poll Results 2022 For UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand: When and Where to Watch

New Delhi, Mar 07: All eyes would be on exit polls as the voting for seventh and final phase polling in Uttar Pradesh all set to conclude today by 6pm. Voting for the Assembly Elections 2022 will come to an end for five Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa on Monday.

Election Commission has banned exit polls till 7:30 pm on April 29. It is not going to be out soon as the election commission has banned the publishing of exit poll results till the completion of voting in all poll-bound states.

Though counting of votes for all five is set to take place on March 10, Thursday, Zee News and India.com will come up with exit poll results of Vidhan Sabha Chunav that will give a clear picture of what the people of these states have decided for the next 5 years.

The results for post-poll survey will be declared after 6:30 PM. Notably, the Election Commission had banned all exit polls till March 7, 6.30 pm. In a statement, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla had said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media, or its publicity has been banned till 6.30 pm on March 7. Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both.

What are exit polls?

Exit poll is a post-voting poll, that are conducted just after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote. Such polls aim at predicting the actual result on the basis of the information collected from voters. Also, the exit polls are conducted by a number of organisations. The basic step to predict exit polls is sampling.

As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951, the Election Commission puts a ban on exit polls from the period between the commencements of the poll until half an hour after the closing of the final phase of the poll.

Exit Poll Result 2022 date and time:

As per the ECI's direction, the exit polls will be released only after 6:30 PM on March 7 once the last phase of voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh.

Exit Poll Result 2022 when and where to watch:

Multiple news channels will broadcast the exit polls. You can also watch them on your smartphones by checking the live streaming of the channel on YouTube. You can also tune in to OneIndia or Daily Hunt app to track the live updates with us.

