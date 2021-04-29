Exit Poll Results 2021: Mamata to retain West Bengal, BJP in Assam
New Delhi, Apr 29: Results of exit polls for assembly elections 2021 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry has been broadcasted by several news channels. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 assembly elections were held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal and 30 in Puducherry.
In 'Didi versus Modi' C Voter is keeping Didi ahead with 158 projected seats, while BJP is likely to bag 115 seats and the Left-Congress alliance will get somewhere around 19 seats.
BJP set to retain Assam predicts Axis My India poll. For Assam exit poll, Axis My India took up a sample size of 27,189.
Kerala exit polls results
Here are the exit polls results for the Kerala Assembly. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly is 72.
India Today-Axis My India
LDF: 104-120
UDF: 20-36
NDA: 0-2
Republic-CNX
LDF: 72-80
UDF: 58-64
NDA: 1-5
West Bengal exit polls results
Here are the exit polls results for the West Bengal Assembly. The majority mark in the 294-member Assembly is 148.
ETG Research
TMC-164-176
BJP-105-115
Congress-Left alliance-10-15
P-MARQ
TMC-152-172
BJP-112-132
Congress-Left alliance-10-20
ABP C-Voter
TMC: 152-164
BJP: 109-121
Congress-Left alliance : 14-25
CNN News18
TMC-162
BJP-115
Congress-Left alliance-15
Republic TV-CNX
TMC-128-138
BJP-138-148
Congress-Left alliance-11-21
Assam exit polls results
Here are the exit polls results for the Assam Assembly. The majority mark in the 126-member Assembly is 64.
ABP-C Voter
NDA: 58-71
Congress+: 53-66
Others: 0-5
P-MARQ
BJP alliance-62-70
Cong alliance-56-64
Others-0-4
India Today-Axis My India
BJP alliance-75-85
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-4
Republic TV-CNX
BJP alliance-74-84
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-3