Times Now-C-Voter exit polls 2021: TMC likely to return to power; BJP as formidable political force

Elections exit polls 2021: BJP likely to retain Assam, TMC to return to power in Bengal

Exit Poll Results 2021: Mamata to retain West Bengal, BJP in Assam

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Results of exit polls for assembly elections 2021 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry has been broadcasted by several news channels. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 assembly elections were held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal and 30 in Puducherry.

In 'Didi versus Modi' C Voter is keeping Didi ahead with 158 projected seats, while BJP is likely to bag 115 seats and the Left-Congress alliance will get somewhere around 19 seats.

BJP set to retain Assam predicts Axis My India poll. For Assam exit poll, Axis My India took up a sample size of 27,189.

Kerala exit polls results

Here are the exit polls results for the Kerala Assembly. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly is 72.

India Today-Axis My India

LDF: 104-120

UDF: 20-36

NDA: 0-2

Republic-CNX

LDF: 72-80

UDF: 58-64

NDA: 1-5

West Bengal exit polls results

Here are the exit polls results for the West Bengal Assembly. The majority mark in the 294-member Assembly is 148.

ETG Research

TMC-164-176

BJP-105-115

Congress-Left alliance-10-15

P-MARQ

TMC-152-172

BJP-112-132

Congress-Left alliance-10-20

ABP C-Voter

TMC: 152-164

BJP: 109-121

Congress-Left alliance : 14-25

CNN News18

TMC-162

BJP-115

Congress-Left alliance-15

Republic TV-CNX

TMC-128-138

BJP-138-148

Congress-Left alliance-11-21

Assam exit polls results

Here are the exit polls results for the Assam Assembly. The majority mark in the 126-member Assembly is 64.

ABP-C Voter

NDA: 58-71

Congress+: 53-66

Others: 0-5

P-MARQ

BJP alliance-62-70

Cong alliance-56-64

Others-0-4

India Today-Axis My India

BJP alliance-75-85

Cong alliance-40-50

Others-1-4

Republic TV-CNX

BJP alliance-74-84

Cong alliance-40-50

Others-1-3