Exit Poll Results 2021: Mamata to retain West Bengal, BJP in Assam

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Results of exit polls for assembly elections 2021 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry has been broadcasted by several news channels. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

    Exit Poll Results 2021: TMC to return in West Bengal, BJP in Assam

    Under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 assembly elections were held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal and 30 in Puducherry.

    In 'Didi versus Modi' C Voter is keeping Didi ahead with 158 projected seats, while BJP is likely to bag 115 seats and the Left-Congress alliance will get somewhere around 19 seats.

    BJP set to retain Assam predicts Axis My India poll. For Assam exit poll, Axis My India took up a sample size of 27,189.

    Kerala exit polls results

    Here are the exit polls results for the Kerala Assembly. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly is 72.

    India Today-Axis My India

    LDF: 104-120

    UDF: 20-36

    NDA: 0-2

    Republic-CNX

    LDF: 72-80

    UDF: 58-64

    NDA: 1-5

    West Bengal exit polls results

    Here are the exit polls results for the West Bengal Assembly. The majority mark in the 294-member Assembly is 148.

    ETG Research

    TMC-164-176

    BJP-105-115

    Congress-Left alliance-10-15

    P-MARQ

    TMC-152-172

    BJP-112-132

    Congress-Left alliance-10-20

    ABP C-Voter

    TMC: 152-164

    BJP: 109-121

    Congress-Left alliance : 14-25

    CNN News18

    TMC-162

    BJP-115

    Congress-Left alliance-15

    Republic TV-CNX

    TMC-128-138

    BJP-138-148

    Congress-Left alliance-11-21

    Assam exit polls results

    Here are the exit polls results for the Assam Assembly. The majority mark in the 126-member Assembly is 64.

    ABP-C Voter

    NDA: 58-71

    Congress+: 53-66

    Others: 0-5

    P-MARQ

    BJP alliance-62-70

    Cong alliance-56-64

    Others-0-4

    India Today-Axis My India

    BJP alliance-75-85

    Cong alliance-40-50

    Others-1-4

    Republic TV-CNX

    BJP alliance-74-84

    Cong alliance-40-50

    Others-1-3

