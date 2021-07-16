YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition improving: Hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, July 16: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is improving and he is much better now, the hospital said on Friday.

    Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singhs health condition improving: Hospital

    Singh, 89, who has also been a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the facility on July 4 evening following an infection and reduced consciousness level.

    He is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of ''Critical Care Medicine'' of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, and is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors.

    Well collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help out in rescue workWell collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help out in rescue work

    According to a bulletin issued by the SGPGI on Friday morning, "Today Kalyan Singh''s condition is much better than before and his health is continuously improving, he is communicative."

    "A team of senior doctors, including cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and nephrology, is involved in his treatment. Experts are monitoring the vital parameters and keeping an eye on their daily investigations," it said.

    SGPGI Director R K Dhiman is personally supervising his treatment.

    Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

    More KALYAN SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    kalyan singh uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X