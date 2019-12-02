  • search
Trending Tamil Nadu Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex Union minister, noted journalist Arun Shourie hospitalised

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, Dec 02: Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday.

    ANI Image of Arun Shourie
    ANI Image of Arun Shourie

    The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, he said.

    From Rafale to Sabarimala: Justice Gogoi headed bench to deliver 4 important judgements next week

    "All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

    More UNION MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    union minister

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue