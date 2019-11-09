Ex PM H D Deve Gowda welcomes Ayodhya verdict

Bengaluru, Nov 09: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

In a video message, the JD(S) supremo said, "It is a balancing decision, which I welcome."

"Only my feeling is the poor people who built the Babri Masjid about 300 to 400 years back and the people who are fighting now you cannot blame our minority friends. What happened in the past, so that is a big issue. So I don't want to go to the past," he said.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy who appealed to the people to respect the Apex court ruling.

H D deve Gowdawas the eleventh Prime Minister of India from 1st June 1996 to 21st April 1997.and fourteenth Chief Minister of Karnataka.

"Let us all respect the Ayodhya verdict. Let us all follow the founding principles of peace and non-violence of our country," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Appealing for harmony in the society, Kumaraswamy said, "Let us all strive to build the lives of farmers along with Ram Temple.

The Supreme Court today in its historic Ayodhya verdict directed Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple in the disputed land. On the other hand, the apex court also ordered that an alternative land of five acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Besides this, the court also dismissed the claims put forth by the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Central Waqf Board. During it's verdict the court concluded that the three-way bifurcation by the Allahabad High Court was "legally unsustainable".