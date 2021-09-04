Watch video of African elephant slapping tourist on the face for clicking photos, goes viral

Ex-MLA Jagjiwan Paul slapped in purported video in HP; Congress Condemns incident, Slams BJP

India

oi-Prakash KL

Shimla, Sep: 04: A purported video of a man slapping former Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Jagjiwan Paul has gone viral on social media sites. The incident occurred on 31 August but came to light on Friday, 2 August.

A case in connection with the incident has already been filed, Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushhal Sharma, told the PTI, under the Indian Penal Code section of 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). It occurred at the foundation laying ceremony of the Panchayat Bhawan by Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar at Rara village in his Sullah Assembly segment.

MLA Jagjiwan Paul with a few others had gathered at the place, demanding the government to change the spot planned for the construction of Panchyat Bhawan. The protesters wanted the project to be shifted to a different place, the police added.

Even as the dharna was on, the miscreant appeared before the protesters and slapped Jagjiwan Paul in the presence of the cops. The person was held and the ex-MLA was asked to undergo a medical examination to take legal action against him, but he refused, as per the PTI report.

The case was later registered after recording Jagjiwan Paul's statement on the spot.

The Congress leaders, who were present at the scene, condemned the incident and alleged that the BJP workers manhandled them.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, state Congress president, slammed the ruling party and said, "Jungle raj is going on in the state where BJP people associated with power are beating anyone and anywhere."

Jagjiwan Paul had won Sullah constituency twice - 2003 and 2012.

