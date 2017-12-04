'EVMs can be tampered with': Akhilesh Yadav

Etah (UP), Dec 3: Pointing out that the BJP was mum on their defeat in nagar palika and nagar panchayat polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the EVMs can be tampered with.

"BJP is a 'jhoot parosne waali party' (one which indulges in serving lies). It won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in UP due to electronic voting machines (EVMs). But it is not discussing its defeats in nagar palika and nagar parishad elections," he said.

Akhilesh, who was here to attend a wedding, said, "If countries more developed than India can use ballot papers for voting, what is the problem in India? The Election Commission must clarify how it could repair a faulty EVM. When a faulty EVM can be repaired, a properly functioning EVM can be tampered with".

The opposition parties like the SP, Congress, AAP and others have accused the BJP of tampering with the EVMs, and have rooted for an alternative way of casting votes.

Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had said that BJP would not have won if the UP civic polls were held using ballot papers.

PTI