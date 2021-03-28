Everything need not be made public: Amit Shah on meeting Sharad Pawar

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday responded to a purported secret meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in the midst of a crisis in the Maharashtra coalition government.

    "Everything need not be made public," he said when asked about the supposed meeting on Saturday between the veteran Maharashtra politician in Ahmedabad.

    Pawar is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which is facing allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

    Days after he was shunted as Mumbai police commissioner, Singh wrote a letter to the CM claiming Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, had asked Waze and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 28, 2021, 17:29 [IST]
